Pet owners reunited with animals as flood waters begin to recede

TULSA, Okla. – When many Oklahoma residents had to evacuate their homes because of the rising Arkansas River, some had to leave their pets behind at emergency shelters.

“My three dogs, and three cats and 10 chickens, all had to evacuate as well,” Ashley Villines, who works with the Humane Society of Tulsa, told KJRH. “We had 5 feet of water at my house. Luckily, we’re in a flood zone but my house sits up off the ground so my house was safe but my husband’s shop was a complete loss.”

Now, officials say the emergency shelter at the Tulsa Fairgrounds is closing its doors.

Most residents have been able to come and pick up their four-legged family members, but organizers say they are working with pet owners who haven’t been able to get their animals.

Pet owners can call 918-978-PETS to make arrangements to pick up their pets.

If an animal is not picked up, it will be moved to the Humane Society of Tulsa.