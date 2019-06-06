× Police investigating double murder-suicide in Idabel

IDABEL, Okla. – Investigators in Idabel say two adults and a toddler are dead in what appears to be a double murder-suicide.

According to KSLA, witnesses called police after seeing 22-year-old John Larry suffering from a gunshot wound and asking for help early Tuesday morning.

Officials say witnesses saw 21-year-old Lasharon Carter come out of the apartment, say she was sorry and then went back inside the home. A short time later, two gunshots were heard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Carter and her 14-month-old child had been shot. The toddler died at scene.

Larry and Carter both died a short time later.

Now, investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.