Rain continues to batter Logan County roads

LOGAN CO., Okla. - Rain continues to fall in Oklahoma and that’s bad news for the unpaved roads in Logan County.

Residents say the recent rainfall has only made matters worse on the gravel and dirt roads they have to travel on every day.

Sheri Wagner’s parents live on Meridian Road in Logan County, and she says every time she visits their house it’s an adventure.

"My car, it just almost fell through a sinkhole,” Wagner said. “I got through that and I went around, and there was an area I could barely get through. It`s just frustrating because those aren`t the only two roads."

Wagner says it’s not just her that has a hard time traveling down these unpaved roads.

“The UPS man said do you get stuck over here or kind of trapped? My mom said 'oh, just the roads are bad.' Even UPS can’t deliver. It’s the mail, it’s the trash system that can’t get through.”

Logan County Commissioner Marven Goodman knows the roads are a problem, but the county only gets a third of what it needs to maintain the roads, so they are doing the best they can to keep up.

“In Logan it’s estimated it takes about $9,000 per year, per mile, to maintain the dirt and gravel roads. We get around $3,000 a mile, and that doesn’t count our asphalt roads,” Commissioner Goodman said. "Over time we ran out of material to pull off the sides, now all that has to be brought in or trucked in. It not only delays our abilities to fix these roads, it also costs more to do that because we have to bring material from somewhere."

There are several roads that have become impassable, and Commissioner Goodman says those roads have priority and that the county is working as fast as it can to fix those issues.

“It’s an emergency issue, right? We want to enable our first responders to get in and out,” Goodman said. “People can’t be trapped, we can’t allow that to happen.”