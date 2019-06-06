× Two women killed in Atoka County motorcycle accident

STRINGTOWN, Okla. – Two women were killed in a motorcycle accident in Atoka County, officials say.

Around 12:43 p.m. on June 4, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a motorcycle along Hwy 69, about 10 miles north of Stringtown.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Rebbeca Adkins-Ruiter was riding a motorcycle behind a semi-truck on Hwy 69.

Officials say that due to the rain, the semi-truck began to slow down, which caused Adkins-Ruiter to crash into the back of the truck.

Adkins-Ruiter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say her passenger, 39-year-old Heather Gaddis, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.