Unexpected home intruder breaks into Weatherford home

WEATHERFORD, Okla. - A deer breaks into a Weatherford home and goes wild.

A neighbor says they saw the deer run through a yard and crash through a window.

Thankfully, no one was home, but he rushed to call 9-1-1.

"I don't know if it got spooked or what, but it jumped through our window," said Ashley Gotcher, the homeowner. "It's very shocking. I'm still kind of shocked."

Gotcher came home from work to what looked like a crime scene.

"There were cops, neighbors, everybody was everywhere," said Gotcher.

It took local authorities about an hour to capture the deer after it locked itself into Gotcher's bedroom.

"The police officers just kind of jumped on it and held it down while the doctor sedated it," said Debbie Allen, the Weatherford Animal Control Supervisor.

The deer made itself at home too, leaving behind a mess.

"He just broke like the big window and there was glass everywhere," said Gotcher. "A lamp and just like some picture frames and stuff, so it wasn't like major, but still not fun."

After making sure the deer wasn't injured, authorities released it outside of town.

"It was crazy," said Allen. "It was so crazy. We are surrounded by farmland, so sometimes they come into town. We've had coyotes, porcupines, skunks."

Through all the chaos, Gotcher's grateful for the neighbors that stepped up to help.

"I had neighbors scrubbing the blood out of the carpet, vacuuming," said Gotcher. "I mean, it was crazy. I'm very thankful for our community."

Allen is retiring on Friday.

She says this was the icing on the cake of a great career with Weatherford Animal Control.