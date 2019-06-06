× One dead in accident near West Point training site

One person has died in connection with an accident reported by West Point on Thursday morning near a training site, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The West Point Military Academy said Thursday morning there had been “an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site.”

The academy said on Twitter that emergency vehicles were responding early Thursday, and Katie Felder, a spokeswoman for West Point, told CNN there was an accident but could not immediately provide further details.

New York state trooper Steven Nevel said troopers were headed to the location of the accident as needed, and a person reached at the West Point Military Police line said an armored personnel carrier was involved in the accident.

WNBC is reporting that at least 20 cadets were involved in the accident, adding that at least one cadet was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

One cadet is reported deceased, 20 cadets and two soldiers are wounded that were involved in a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. off Route 293. — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

The US military academy is located in New York, a 45-minute drive away from New York City, according to the academy.

Retired Major Gen. James “Spider” Marks, a CNN military analyst, said cadets go to the site during the summer for “vigorous military training.”