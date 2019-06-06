“We’ve lost everything,” Oklahoma farmer loses $1 million worth of crops to flooding

FORT GIBSON, Okla. – As the flood waters begin to recede across the state, residents and business owners are left to assess the damage.

For Darren Perry, the loss feels insurmountable.

This is Perry’s first year as a commercial farmer. He lost all of his corn and most of the wheat crop, which was worth more than $1 million.

Only about seven acres of the wheat is left from the 1,000 acres that he planted.

“We went through the 1986 flood. It was nothing like this. We lost the majority of the soybeans in 1986. Now, we’ve lost everything,” Jeff Perry, Darren’s cousin, told KJRH.

At this point, they are left waiting for the fields to dry. Then, they plan to start fresh with a new crop in a few weeks.

“Everybody is going through the same emotions, everybody had the same thing happen. But it is reassuring to know that you’re not in it alone,” Darren Perry said.