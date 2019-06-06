× What to do if you’re caught in a flash flooding situation

OKLAHOMA CITY – During severe weather in Oklahoma, storms can strike at any time, and some people may be caught on the road when it happens.

AAA is offering drivers advice on how to stay safe if you’re caught on the road during severe weather.

Heavy Rain and Flooding

Turn around, don’t drown. Avoid driving in floodwater.

If visibility is severely limited during heavy rain, drivers should reduce their speed and if they can safely do so, pull off the road out of traffic lanes, turn on flashing hazard lights, and wait until the rain lightens.

If windshield wipers are on, headlights should be as well.

Pooling water on roadways can cause hydroplaning and loss of vehicle control, so motorists should reduce their speeds during rainy conditions. Roadways completely covered by water are a particular danger.

