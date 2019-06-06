Where to see public fireworks displays in Oklahoma City

Live Now: Flash Flooding impacting Oklahoma City metro
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department has released a list of where you can see public fireworks displays this year!

Consumer fireworks are illegal in Oklahoma City.

Here is a list of public fireworks displays in Oklahoma City:

  • June 7, 8, 21, 22, 28 and July 4, 5
    • OKC Dodgers
    • 2 S. Mickey Mantle Dr.
  • June 29
    • Riverfest
    • 1001 S. High (pending)
  • July 3
    • OKC Philharmonic
    • 3001 General Pershing
  • July 4
    • Prodigal
    • 1000 S. Lincoln
  • July 4, 6
    • Frontier City
    • 11501 N. I-35
  • July 6
    • OKC Energy
    • 2901 BW 23rd St.
