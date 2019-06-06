Where to see public fireworks displays in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department has released a list of where you can see public fireworks displays this year!
Consumer fireworks are illegal in Oklahoma City.
Here is a list of public fireworks displays in Oklahoma City:
- June 7, 8, 21, 22, 28 and July 4, 5
- OKC Dodgers
- 2 S. Mickey Mantle Dr.
- June 29
- Riverfest
- 1001 S. High (pending)
- July 3
- OKC Philharmonic
- 3001 General Pershing
- July 4
- Prodigal
- 1000 S. Lincoln
- July 4, 6
- Frontier City
- 11501 N. I-35
- July 6
- OKC Energy
- 2901 BW 23rd St.