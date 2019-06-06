× Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge asking for comments on proposed hunting plan

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. – An Oklahoma wildlife refuge is asking for opinions regarding a proposed hunting plan.

Officials with the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is requesting public comment on a newly released hunt plan.

The hunt plan, which could replace the 1984 Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Hunt Plan, would maintain big game hunting programs while also adding waterfowl, turkey, feral hog and coyote hunting.

The 2019 Hunt Plan would open all refuge waters, except Quanah Parker Lake, in the Public Use Area to waterfowl hunting between November and January. The plan would also allow for the incidental take of feral hogs and coyotes for hunters permitted to hunt the controlled elk, deer and turkey hunts in their designated hunt unit.

To look at the proposed plan, visit the refuge’s website.

Comments should be mailed to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, 32 Refuge Headquarters, Indiahoma, OK 73552, or sent via email to wmr_publiccomment@fws.gov.

In order to be considered, all comments must be received by 11:59 p.m., July 7, 2019.