Yukon residents waterlogged after Mother Nature brings more torrential rain

YUKON, Okla. - Yukon neighborhoods were swallowed up by Thursday’s torrential rain as the flooding crept into people’s homes.

"We got always 5 inches of rain in like an hour and a half,” Dylan Biggs said.

The raging current even picked up basketball goals and pulled them into a storm drain.

Dylan Bigg’s property was underwater.

The flood waters left a mark of how high the water reached as the mud is left etched along his fence and even inside his living room.

"How high it got up to,” Biggs said. “It's kinda crazy.”

Others in the area were left dealing with the same.

"I could literally hear the water flowing in,” Rhonda Steenbergen said.

Just a few miles down the road more water was at a standstill in front yards.

It’s been a rough spring for Rhonda Steenbergen.

The constant rains created a seven-inch moat around her home, a first for the Oklahoman.

“It's going to take a while to even recede because the ground is so saturated,” Steenbergen said.

Mother Nature’s never-ending wrath washed away any hope of getting life back to normal any time soon.

"It's just been a nightmare,” Steenbergen said.

Thursday’s storm even caused a Yukon road to crumble. The concrete gave way to a muddy sinkhole.

"You can't ever speculate what nature can do to a sublayer of the roadway,” Yukon Police Chief John Corn said.

The relentless water even eating away at Yukon’s Highway 4, now closed indefinitely.

“We could be looking at a minimum of two weeks to get it repaired,” Chief Corn said.

Nearby Lake Overholser was raging at capacity seeing a half-foot increase.

Many are feeling the pain as they call Thursday’s flood one of the worst they’ve seen.

"It's a mess,” Steenbergen said. “Literally a mess.”