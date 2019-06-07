× Autism in Motion Clinics hosting block party, resource fair for Oklahoma families

NORMAN, Okla. – A new clinic that hopes to help children with autism is hosting a community block party and resource fair this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Autism in Motion Clinics will host an event to celebrate the opening of its 4,000-square-foot clinic at 2240 36th Ave. NW in Norman.

The AIM Community Block Party and Resource Fair is free and open to the public.

Guests will be able to take part in face painting, carnival games, prizes, crafts, a snow-cone stand and a dinosaur dig. Parents will also have the chance to speak with several organizations that serve children and families with disabilities in the Oklahoma City metro area.

“I know what it is like to be a parent struggling to find the resources their child needs and it’s a scary place to be. That’s why I wanted to start AIM Clinics. So that I could make sure that parents like me wouldn’t have to move to South Carolina to get the help their families need,” Sheri Homishak, clinical director and co-founder, said.

AIM Clinics provides Applied Behavior Analysis therapy to children between 2 and 21-years-old that have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The clinic space will feature a full-size gross motor room, where clients will work on fine motor skills, social skills, and communication skills.