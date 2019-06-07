LIVE: Traffic conditions across the state

Bulky waste pickup delayed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – As severe flash flooding closed down several streets across Oklahoma City, officials warned residents that there might be a delay with bulky waste pickup.

Residents whose bulky waste pickup date is this week should leave it on the curb for up to three more days.

Officials say debris collection from the May 25 storms and heavy rain this week has delayed regular bulky waste collection.

However, regular trash and recycling pickup isn’t being affected and should remain on schedule.

If your bulky waste pickup date is June 3 or June 5 but it hasn’t been picked up by Saturday, June 8, please call Utilities Customer Service on Monday, June 10, at (405) 297-2833.

