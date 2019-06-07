Cost, hassle of fixing Yukon flood-damaged roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - “The road down the street is closed obviously from washout, which floods several times a year if we get a bad rain,” said Yukon resident Carla Patchell.

Workers with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are already starting the cleanup process at SH 4 in Yukon.

The outage is between Wilshire and SH 66 in Yukon.

"There are three bridges there over the Canadian River, and this area just experienced a large amount of water in a short amount of time,” said ODOT spokesperson Lisa Shearer-Salim.

Thursday's flood waters destroyed the northbound side of the road.

“Flooding is pretty routine in this area. We haven’t seen this much damage in any recent memory," Shearer-Smith said.

The drive to work or running errands could take longer for some folks.

“There's a lot of people that work in Piedmont that drive to Yukon, people who live in Yukon that drive up that way to go to work,” Patchell said.

The ODOT director has approved it for an emergency project.

“The emergency allows ODOT to hire contractors and move equipment in very quickly up to a certain dollar level,” Sherer-Smith said.

Staff estimates it will cost up to $200,000.

“It just makes in inconvenient for everybody to get around and do their thing,” Patchell said.

ODOT is hoping to have it done by Wednesday. In the meantime, they suggest taking an alternate route of SH66 to U.S. 81 to SH 3/NW Expressway. They also said you can seek other local alternate routes.