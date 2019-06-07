× Couple’s horse show clothes stolen from metro hotel room

OKLAHOMA CITY – A couple in town for a horse show is seeking answers after their show clothes and some other miscellaneous belongings were stolen from their hotel room. It happened earlier this week at the Sonesta Extended Stay Suites near Reno and Meridian.

“In the interim of our stay, we went home to switch out some horses. There were different events on different dates. So, went home for a few days, came back,” Kim Lyon told News 4.

When they returned, they opened their extended stay hotel door and were in disbelief when they noticed what was missing.

“All of his jeans, two of my show shirts and then random things like chargers for cellphones and liters of shampoo, and there was a laptop that was left on the kitchen counter and that was there,” Lyon said.

Lyon said all of the show clothing combined cost them over $1,000.

When a manager called Lyon back, she asked her to make a list of all of the stolen items, including how much they cost, and said they would go from there. She also filed a police report.