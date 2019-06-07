× Cowboys Can’t Catch Red Raiders in Game 1 of Super Regional

Texas Tech never trailed in beating Oklahoma State’s baseball team 8-6 in Game 1 of their best-of-three Lubbock Super Regional at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock, Texas, on Friday.

Twice the Cowboys trimmed the lead to one run, but never were able to tie it, and some crucial situations went Tech’s way to give them the win.

Tech got on the board in the bottom of the second inning against OSU starting pitcher Jensen Elliott, as Dylan Neuse singled in Kurt Wilson and Braxton Fulford to make it 2-0.

Cody Masters hit a solo home run in the third inning to make it 3-0 Red Raiders.

OSU got on the board in the top of the fourth inning when Trevor Boone singled in Christian Funk and Colin Simpson to cut the Tech lead to 3-2.

The Red Raiders answered in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Brian Klein that scored Fulford to make it 4-2.

Then later in the fourth one of those key plays occurred, maybe the biggest of the game.

With two outs, former Carl Albert Titan Cameron Warren hit a fly ball to shallow right center field, with three players converging on it, Boone had the ball pop out of his glove and drop, allowing Neuse to score.

Klein was thrown out at the plate, but on replay review, umpires ruled Klein slid a hand under the tag of Simpson and was ruled safe, making it 6-2.

OSU got a run back in the fifth inning on a solo home run by Alix Garcia to make it 6-3.

Then in the seventh, the Cowboys got within a run, with RBI singles from Garcia to score Bryce Carter and from Hueston Morrill, scoring Carson McCusker to cut the Tech lead to 6-5.

OSU could have gotten more that inning, but with two outs and the bases loaded, Simpson flied out to end the inning.

Tech extended the lead back to two runs on a home run by Josh Jung in the seventh inning to make it 7-5.

In the top of the eighth, OSU got within a run again on a sacrifice lineout by McCusker that scored Andrew Navigato and it was 7-6.

Tech got a sac fly in the eighth to make it 8-6, and Red Raiders closer John McMillen struck out the side in the top of the ninth to end it.

Tech has won eight in a row over the Cowboys.

Game 2 of the super regional is Saturday at 5:00, with the if necessary Game 3 set for Sunday at 5:00 pm.