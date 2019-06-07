× Family shaken after man shoved his way inside Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A family was shaken up after a man pushed his way inside their south Oklahoma City home.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on June 5, Oklahoma City officers were called to a reported burglary near S.E. 89th St. and Shields Blvd.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said that it all started when someone started knocking on their front door. They couldn’t see who it was through the window, so they cracked the door open.

At that point, the affidavit states that 34-year-old Dusty Echols shoved the door open and came inside. One of the victims told police that Echols shoved the door so hard that it knocked her back and caused her to fall to the ground.

“[Victim] said they all started to scream because [Echols] got inside and was saying his sister was after him and he needed some water,” the affidavit states.

The victim’s father says that he heard his daughters screaming, so he started walking toward the living room and encountered Echols. He said he was trying to push Echols out of the home.

Police arrived and arrested Echols on a complaint of first-degree burglary, along with two city warrants.