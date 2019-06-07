× Firefighters respond to tank battery fire amid Oklahoma City flooding

OKLAHOMA CITY – Heavy rain and thunderstorms led to a wild morning for firefighters in Oklahoma City.

Aside from floodwaters across the state, fire crews also had to deal with two burning tank batteries.

While rain fell steadily at S.W. 39th and Pennsylvania Ave., it wasn’t enough to extinguish the flames.

As the fire burned near an apartment complex, firefighters used foam to get the blaze under control.

It is believed that the fire was sparked by lightning, but investigators haven’t confirmed the exact cause.