Former OSU basketball coach to be sentenced for bribery scheme

STILLWATER, Okla. –A former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach will be sentenced in connection to an NCAA corruption scheme.

In 2017, federal criminal charges were brought against 10 people, including four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisers, and representatives of a major international sportswear company.

The coaches charged in the case, are accused of steering players to advisers who paid bribes to the coaches, Bloomberg reports.

According to court documents, former OSU assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans is accused of receiving at least $22,000 in bribes in exchange for his agreement to exert his official influence over certain student-athletes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Following the charges, OSU announced that Evans had been fired from the program.

In January, a lawyer for Evans said that the former coach was pleading guilty to a conspiracy bribery charges.

Johnny McCray said Evans would admit accepting $22,000 in bribes to steer South Carolina and Oklahoma State players to certain financial advisers and business managers.

McCray said Evans’ sentencing deal with prosecutors calls for up to two years in prison. Evans also has agreed to forfeit $22,000.

Sentencing for Evans is set for Friday in federal court in New York City.