Former OSU Coach Sentenced to Three Months in Prison

Former Oklahoma State assistant coach Lamont Evans on Friday was sentenced to three months in prison for his part in a college basketball bribery scandal that’s affected several programs around the nation.

In 2017, federal criminal charges were brought against 10 people, including four college basketball coaches, as well as managers, financial advisers, and representatives of a major international sportswear company.

The coaches charged in the case, are accused of steering players to advisers who paid bribes to the coaches, Bloomberg reports.

According to court documents, former OSU assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans was accused of receiving at least $22,000 in bribes in exchange for his agreement to exert his official influence over certain student-athletes.

Following the charges, OSU announced that Evans had been fired from the program.

In January, a lawyer for Evans said that the former coach was pleading guilty to a conspiracy bribery charges.

Johnny McCray said Evans would admit accepting $22,000 in bribes to steer South Carolina and Oklahoma State players to certain financial advisers and business managers.

The government was seeking 18-24 months of prison time based on sentencing guidelines.

Evans has lived in the U.S. most of his life, but was born in the Bahamas and is not a U.S. citizen, so he could be facing deportation as well.