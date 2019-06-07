× Jury convicts man of shooting Lawton correctional officer

LAWTON, Okla. – A jury has convicted a man of several charges in connection to the shooting of a correctional officer in Lawton.

Rachel DeWalt, an employee of the Lawton Correctional Facility, was shot multiple times inside her car in Comanche County in September of 2016.

Authorities arrested Michael Ishman for the shooting. He was charged with shooting with intent to kill, conspiracy to commit shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm.

According to online court records, a jury found Ishman guilty of all three of the charges on Thursday.

The jury recommended that Ishman be sentenced to life in prison for the shooting charge, 15 years for the conspiracy charge and seven years for the possession of a firearm charge.

Ishman will be officially sentenced in August.