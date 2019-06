LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Logan County are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing for several weeks.

Officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office say 22-year-old Nathan McGrew has been missing since May 20.

McGrew was last seen in the Crescent area, but has not been seen or heard from since.

If you have any information on McGrew, call the sheriff’s office at (405) 282-4100.