NASA astronaut speaking to Oklahoma students about STEM education

POTEAU, Okla. -Students who have an interest in science and technology can learn from an astronaut next week.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on June 11, NASA astronaut Shannon Walker will be at the Donald W. Reynolds Center in Poteau for the ‘STEM Community Education Day.’

Shannon Walker received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physics from Rice University in 1987 before she received a Master of Science and a Doctorate of Philosophy in Space Physics.

She began her professional career with the Rockwell Space Operations Company at the Johnson Space Center in 1987 as a Robotics Flight Controller. In 1995, she joined the NASA civil service and began working in the International Space Station Program.

Walker was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2004. For Expedition 24/25, Dr. Walker launched and served as a flight engineer for a long-duration mission aboard the International Space Station. The entire mission lasted 163 days.