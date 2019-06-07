LIVE: Traffic conditions across the state

Officials: 5-year-old girl critically injured in fiery wreck

Posted 6:26 am, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:27AM, June 7, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 5-year-old girl is in the hospital following a fiery wreck that shut down part of I-35 overnight in Oklahoma City.

Shortly after midnight on Friday morning, emergency crews were called to an accident along I-35 near the N.E. 36th exit.

Investigators say a BMW ran out of gas while on the interstate and stalled in the outside lane of northbound I-35. At that point, another car hit it from behind, which led to a fire.

In all, three people were taken to the hospital. One patient was treated and released while another refused treatment.

However, a 5-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition after suffering head injuries.

Officials had to shut down the interstate for over an hour to clean up the wreckage.

