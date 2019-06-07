Owasso police investigating after girl says she awoke to intruder in bedroom

OWASSO, Okla. – Authorities in Owasso are warning residents after a girl’s terrifying encounter with an intruder.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning, police in Owasso received a call about a burglar at a home.

Investigators say the girl’s mother awoke to hear her daughter screaming early Friday and went to check on her. When she got to the girl’s room, the child told her that she woke up to a stranger standing over her.

She says the intruder jumped out of the bedroom window.

According to FOX 23, officers say they found evidence that someone had broken into the apartment and likely got in through an unlocked window.

So far, no arrests have been made.

“Owasso Police remind everyone to conduct nightly security checks of your homes or businesses to include locking all exterior windows and doors, the ‘9 o’clock routine’ popularized by local police departments in helping residents remember to conduct these nightly checks. Patrols will be increased in order to conduct checks of people that may be encountered in the area as well. Owasso Police encourage residents to call 918-272-2244 to report any suspicious noise, person or anything else they may hear or see in order for patrol officers to conduct a check, or call 911 in any emergency,” a statement from the Owasso Police Department read.