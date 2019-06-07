Police: 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself, 911 tape released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - Police are investigating after they responded to an accidental shooting involving a child.

Authorities responded around 6 p.m. Thursday evening to a home near Reno Avenue and Czech Hall Road in Yukon.

According to a police report, the 3-year-old child picked up his mom's gun and his 9-year-old brother tried to get it away from him when the gun struck the child.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, which responded to the incident, the 3-year-old child accidentally shot himself.

The call to 911 made by his father was released Friday morning. On the call, he said he believed his son was shot in the stomach.

"We were in the living room, and I heard the shot go off in the kitchen and my sons were in there," he said. "I was in the living room watching TV. and my son must have got a hold of my wife’s gun. I guess it was in her purse, and the gun went off. I have a bullet wound in my 3-year-old son."

Laura Gamino, a local coordinator with the Safe Kids coalition, told News 4 that accidental shootings among children are more common than people think. The coalition's goal is to protect and prevent children unintentional injuries.

"That’s the leading cause of death after 4 years old for children," Gamino said. "What we learned in pediatrics is children - work is their play. If they’re very curious, they’re always watching us. So, even before the verbal skills come or anything else, they’re watching us and they see us doing our habits."

If parents or guardians caring for young children do possess firearms in their homes, Gamino said it's important to keep them unloaded, out of reach and out of sight.

"One of the tips now that the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Surgeons is asking parents to do is, if your child has a play date, always ask are there firearms in the home. If the answer is yes, you can have the play date in your home or you can go ahead and ask them how they’re stored," she said. "These are things we can plan. We can plan to be safe."

Oklahoma City police said no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.