OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Chestnut Hills Apartments on NW 10th around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say one victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.