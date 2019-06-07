SoonerCon brings together science fiction, fantasy writers and fans

NORMAN, Okla. – Fans of fantasy and science fiction will flock to Norman this weekend for the annual SoonerCon festival

The three-day SoonerCon will feature actors, writers, artists and costumers who will meet with fans for writing and costuming workshops, panels, gaming, esports, a masquerade and other events. Fans will also have access to more than 100 exhibitors and artists.

This year, the event will be held from June 7 to June 9 at the Embassy Suites Convention Center Hotel in Norman.

“We’ve all enjoyed the growth of fantasy and science fiction throughout media, and it’s exciting for us to continue to meet the wide array of people’s pop culture interests and fandoms in SoonerCon’s programming,” Aislinn Burrows, convention chairman, said. “It’s especially rewarding since we are a nonprofit and get to share this growth with our community year after year.”

SoonerCon’s featured guest this year is actor Nana Visitor, whose groundbreaking role in Star Trek’s “Deep Space Nine” as security chief Major Kira bolstered the success of the franchise for seven seasons.

Literary guest of honor this year is Kevin J. Anderson, author of more than 140 novels, including “Tales of Dune,” “Jedi Search: Volume 1” of “The Jedi Academy Trilogy” and “Clockwork Angels”, a collaboration with legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart. His most recent book is “Spine of the Dragon.”

Also featured will be anime voice actors Austin Tindle and Sarah Wiedenheft, bestselling author Rachel Caine, artist guest Julie Dillon, rocket scientist Dr. Lonnie Johnson, science fiction and fantasy editor Toni Weisskopf, Star Trek historian Larry Nemecek and many others.

Children’s activities include STEM demonstrations, Harry Potter and Star Wars themed crafts, video games, board games and a costume contest.

Admission is $30 for one day, $50 for the weekend or $55 at the door. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult membership.