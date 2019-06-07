Stillwater rescue takes in kittens abandoned during flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - One Stillwater kitten rescue is lending a hand in helping many animals injured or abandoned due to flooding across the state.

“I’m a crazy cat lady,” said Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue Director, Holly Chapples.

But as the founder of Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue, the animals she takes care of consider her and her staff, heroes.

“We heal them, and they heal us basically,” Chapples said.

When the state became plagued by torrential rains and flooding, many helpless animals found themselves trapped in floodwaters. Like a set of kittens who were rescued from a Ponca City shelter just before it flooded.

“That is a very harsh thing for little helpless animals,” Chapples said. “Sometimes they're very cold. They get hypothermic. You gotta heat them up fast.”

That’s when they end up at Tiny Paws, where Chapples and her staff nurse back to health even the most hopeless of cases.

“We are the only on-site neonatal rescue in Oklahoma. There’s very few in the country because it’s very work intensive and very costly,” Chapples said.

One kitten was brought in after being found in a plastic tub floating in a ditch. Too young to even open his eyes. He’s one of over 30 kittens to be brought to Tiny Paws after being affected by flooding.

“It’s really bad times right now with the added weather problems,” Chapples said.

Chapples said the rescue has saved over 6,000 kittens in the last 15 years. While each feline has a story of its own, they will all stay at the rescue at least until they’re about 3-months-old, the age they can be spayed and neutered. The goal is to be put up for adoption.

“It’s very, very rewarding. We say it feeds our soul,” Chapples said.

Tiny Paws only takes in orphaned newborn baby kittens that cannot survive on their own.