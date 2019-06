× Tulsa County officials: 600 homes, businesses damaged by flooding

TULSA, Okla. – After last month’s historic flooding in northeastern Oklahoma, officials are getting a better idea of how many homes and businesses were impacted.

Tulsa County officials say about 600 homes and businesses were swamped by the flooding.

Many of those were in the Sand Springs area along the Arkansas River.

Crews and homeowners are now working to clean out those waterlogged homes.