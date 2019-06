Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adrian Peterson was back in Norman recently to host his first All Day Elite football camp.

Peterson says he hopes this last camp is the start of an annual event in Norman.

Our Nate Feken caught up with the Oklahoma football legend, and discussed a variety of topics.

Check out the video to hear Peterson's thoughts on the OU defense, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, a comparison to a local high school standout, AD's NFL future and more.