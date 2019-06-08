Cowboys Even Super Regional With Win at Texas Tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's Noah Sifrit scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Cowboys a 6-5 win over Texas Tech in Game 2 of their best-of-three NCAA super regional in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday.

Texas Tech relief pitcher Taylor Floyd threw three wild pitches in the inning, giving OSU the final and deciding run in a game that went back and forth.

Texas Tech tied it at five in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Brian Klein.

Both teams appeared to be on their way to a win and a loss late in the game before the final pitch sealed it.

OSU's Colin Simpson belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to give the Cowboys a 5-4 lead, setting up the dramatics of the ninth inning.

Simpson got the scoring started with an RBI single in the bottom of the first that plated Hueston Morrill to give the Cowboys a 1-0 lead.

Tech tied it in the top of the third when Gabe Holt hit a ground ball that Alix Garcia fielded at first base.

Garcia threw home to try to get Dru Baker, but he slid under the tag of Bryce Carter to make it 1-1.

Morrill hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to give OSU the lead back at 3-1.

The Red Raiders got a run in the sixth inning when former Carl Albert star Cameron Warren grounded out but scored Klein to make it 3-2.

Baker then hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to tie the game 3-3, then gave the Red Raiders the lead on an RBI single in the eighth that scored Cody Masters to make it 4-3.

Oklahoma State ended an eight-game losing streak to the Red Raiders and now is one win away from a trip to the College World Series.

The decisive Game 3 of the super regional is Sunday at 5:00 pm.