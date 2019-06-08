Ex-Oklahoma State basketball coach gets 3 months in prison

Posted 11:27 am, June 8, 2019

Lamont Evans

NEW YORK (AP) – A former assistant basketball coach at Oklahoma State and the University of South Carolina has been sentenced to three months in prison for accepting bribes to link top players with bribe-paying managers and financial advisers.

Lamont Evans emerged from Judge Edgardo Ramos’ courtroom Friday to say it was one of the saddest days of his life.

Evans lost his $600,000 job and the likelihood he’d eventually become a head coach with his September 2017 arrest. At the time, he was at Oklahoma State.

His guilty plea in January to bribery conspiracy could lead to his deportation from the country where he has lived since age 2.

Evans was charged in a case that revealed the role of corrupt coaches in a scheme to steer NBA-bound youngsters to schools or managers.

