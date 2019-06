Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 54th annual Faith 7 Bowl featured the boys and girls high school basketball all-star games between Oklahoma and Texas on Saturday at the Noble Complex at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.

The girls game was won by Oklahoma, 84-82, and featured future Sooner Gabby Gregory of Holland Hall.

The boys game was won by Texas 102-95. Oklahoma's team had two future Cowboys in twins Kalib and Keylan Boone of Tulsa Memorial.