Medical marijuana sales soaring in Oklahoma, top $23M in May

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Medical marijuana sales are continuing to climb in Oklahoma, topping $23 million in May and marking the eighth straight month of growth for the new industry.

Figures from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the state collected more than $1.6 million in May from the 7% excise tax on marijuana.

Another $2 million was collected in state and local sales taxes.

To date, medical marijuana sales have generated nearly $10.7 million for state coffers.

Sales have grown significantly each month since dispensaries began selling cannabis in October.

The number of people eligible o obtain the drug also is continuing to skyrocket.

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says it has approved nearly 130,000 patient licenses since August.