Medical marijuana sales soaring in Oklahoma, top $23M in May
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Medical marijuana sales are continuing to climb in Oklahoma, topping $23 million in May and marking the eighth straight month of growth for the new industry.
Figures from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show the state collected more than $1.6 million in May from the 7% excise tax on marijuana.
Another $2 million was collected in state and local sales taxes.
To date, medical marijuana sales have generated nearly $10.7 million for state coffers.
Sales have grown significantly each month since dispensaries began selling cannabis in October.
The number of people eligible o obtain the drug also is continuing to skyrocket.
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says it has approved nearly 130,000 patient licenses since August.