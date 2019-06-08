× Police investigating after highway shooting leaves one dead, one injured

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are now investigating and searching for a suspect after a shooting on I-235 leaves one dead and one in the hospital.

Police were called to the scene near I-235 and 36th St. around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say two vehicles were side by side on the highway when one opened fire on the other.

The driver in the unarmed car was killed and the passenger was transported to the hospital, while the third passenger fled the scene on foot.

The police are searching for a white SUV.