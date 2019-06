× Police searching for suspect in multiple armed robberies

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a suspect who possibly robbed two different Family Dollar stores Saturday afternoon.

Officials were called to the Family Dollar at 3300 N May around 5:30 Saturday.

They were then called to the Family Dollar at 300 N 23rd around 6:30 later that same day.

Authorities say witnesses at both locations have given the same description of the suspect.

This is a developing story.