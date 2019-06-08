× Songs for Sarah honors domestic violence victim

NORMAN, Okla. – For the 5th straight year, friends and family of a murdered Norman woman gathered together to honor her memory through song.

“This helps me honor my daughter,” said Staci Vollmer.

The Mother of Sarah Owen and owner of Native Spirits Winery helping to organize the 5th annual Songs for Sarah, the all-day musical festival at the winery south of Lake Thunderbird.

Back in 2015, Sarah Owen was murdered by her boyfriend right before he took his own life.

On Saturday, an all-female line up went on stage to remember their friend and raise money for a good cause.

“It’s heartwarming to me to see how people put in so much effort put in to make this a success every year,” said Vollmer.

“We are honoring a great soul that was in our lives a little too short, [she] had a lot of creativity and heart for animals and people,” said Tammy Arce, event host and friend of Sarah Owen.

In years past, the money raised from tickets, food, drinks, and t-shirts had gone to an animal shelter, as Sarah had a soft spot for pets, but this year the money raised going to the Norman Women’s Resource Center.

“Sarah was murdered by her boyfriend and I just felt like she was telling me it’s time to move this from the animals to domestic violence,” said Vollmer.

“We feel it’s important for women to be heard and protected so we are protecting the Women Resource Center this year,” said Arce.

But most importantly friends, family and music lovers there to honor Sarah.

“She marched… to the beat of a different drum and we are honoring her and the things she brought to the world,” said Arce.

“She championed every cause she could and it helps us to just carry on what she would have done in the world and help people out,” said Vollmer.

If you would like to help with donations, click here.