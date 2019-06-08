Two Metro Family Dollar locations robbed hours apart by same suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say two Oklahoma City Family Dollar locations were robbed Saturday by the same suspects. The first store hit is located at 3300 N. May, hours later officials say suspects fitting the same description robbed a second location at 300 NW 23rd. A witness at the second location said he saw two people leave the store dressed in all black with ski masks, but that's not what really caught his attention. "I seen them actually run out with the cash register in hand. Me, I stopped to make sure I got the license plate number ad helped out," Brandon Jackson said. "They had the entire cash register in their hands."

Jackson said he just happened to be driving by when the robbery happened. He said he got the license plate number of the suspects car and stopped to give that information to police. "I feel sorry for them because they are doing stuff like that," Jackson told News 4. "Then again everyone has to live, but that`s not the way to do it."

Police are still looking for the suspects that robbed the two stores. As for Jackson, he says he'll never forget seeing the two suspects make their get away. "No, no, no. Especially from a family dollar," Jackson said. "What`s going to be in the register? 120 bucks? I`ve ever seen anything like that in my life.'

The two locations that were robed are less than four miles apart.