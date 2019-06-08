× WATCH: Security footage shows man breaking into Tulsa home while child sleeps on couch

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa Police are searching for a man after a family discovered disconcerting video on their security camera.

Officials are investigating after a Tulsa family discovered a man rummaging through their home near E 3rd Pl. and S 91st E Ave. while checking their security footage after a game system went missing.

The family told Fox 23 they did not hear anything the night the man broke in.

If you recognize this man, call Tulsa Police.