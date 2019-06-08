Weather clears in time for Red Earth Festival

OKLAHOMA CITY – Beautiful weather and clear skies made for an incredible Red Earth Parade and Festival in downtown Oklahoma City.

Representatives of tribes throughout Oklahoma and other parts of the country rode on floats, motorcycles, and trucks waving at the crowds along the parade route.

KFOR’s Joleen Chaney represented Oklahoma’s News 4 by riding in a cool Ford Mustang convertible provided by the Mustang Club and the 4 Warn Storm Team’s Interceptor 4 cruised down the parade route to the delight of spectators.

Inside the Cox Convention Center, artists displayed their amazing work and the Red Earth Pow Wow featured hundreds of dancers in full tribal regalia as they competed against each other.

The Red Earth Festival has been thriving for more than three decades and continues through tomorrow.

Tickets are available at the Cox Convention Center box office and at the gate. Kids 18 and under get in free.