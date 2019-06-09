At least 1 dead, 6 injured after crane falls on Dallas apartment building

One person has died and six were injured after a crane toppled onto the Elan City Lights apartment complex in downtown Dallas, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans.

“There has never been a crane collapse onto an already inhabited building, as far as I know,” Evans told reporters.

Elan City Lights apartment complex is a 5-story residential apartment building located on Live Oak St.

Severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, large hail and potential tornadoes were blowing Sunday through downtown Dallas and nearby Fort Worth, the National Weather Service said.

The winds were so strong they knocked over construction equipment, as seen in a video showing a crane that fell onto an apartment building in downtown Dallas.

“Woke up poolside to a full-on tornado warning, which hit the construction site next to us and sent debris flying all over downtown Dallas,” tweeted journalist Rory Cashin with a video of debris being blown off a tower in Dallas. “I think I’m ready to come home now…”