OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing on the city’s southeast side, Oklahoma City police say.

According to police, officers responded to a call around 3:15 p.m. Saturday near I-240 and I-35.

Officials tell News 4 a woman was the victim of the stabbing. She has not yet been identified by police.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a homicide and no arrests have been made.

No other details have been released.