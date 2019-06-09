× Lightning strike possibly to blame for NW Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fire broke out at a northwest Oklahoma City home as storms rolled through the metro.

Firefighters responded to the home near NW 42nd and Western around 9:20 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters first on scene reported a fire in the attic.

Fire officials say the fire was put out less than 30 minutes later.

A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of the fire, but investigators will determine the official cause.

There were no injuries.