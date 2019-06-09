Oklahoma Watches and Warnings
Live Interactive KFOR Radar

OHP: 12-year-old killed, multiple other juveniles injured after vehicle crash near Altus 

Posted 1:25 pm, June 9, 2019, by

ALTUS, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old and injured several other juveniles.

The incident happened Friday, around 10:45 p.m., on East County Road 166, approximately two miles south of Altus.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the cause of the crash is under investigation, however, a 12-year-old boy was flown to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

A 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl were taken to the hospital in serious condition, and a 14-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

The report states a 17-year-old female and 18-year-old male were treated for injuries and released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.