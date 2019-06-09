OHP: 12-year-old killed, multiple other juveniles injured after vehicle crash near Altus 

ALTUS, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old and injured several other juveniles.

The incident happened Friday, around 10:45 p.m., on East County Road 166, approximately two miles south of Altus.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the cause of the crash is under investigation, however, a 12-year-old boy was flown to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

A 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl were taken to the hospital in serious condition, and a 14-year-old girl was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

The report states a 17-year-old female and 18-year-old male were treated for injuries and released.