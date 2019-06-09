Powerful thunderstorms produce heavy rain, hail in metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a rude awakening for many across the Oklahoma City metro as severe storms rolled through Sunday morning.

High winds, hail and torrential rains caused more flooding and dangerous travel.

Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour drove rain sideways and caused power disruptions and tree damage.

Areas that had flooded recently were flooded again as rainfall rates of more than an inch per hour were recorded.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, since 8 a.m. Sunday, fire crews have responded to at least 15 high water assist calls, 13 alarm activations, five power line checks and one house fire.