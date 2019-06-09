Stillwater police, OHP Bomb Squad investigating “critical incident”

STILLWATER, Okla. – An apartment building in Stillwater has been evacuated due to a “critical incident,” police say.

According to police, around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, police received a call from a male subject at the Prime Place Apartments stating he had several hostages and several pipe bombs lying around in the area.

Police say the caller also said he had already shot one of the hostages and then demanded a large sum of cash in exchange for the hostages. Stillwater police add that the caller “identified himself by name when asked by the dispatcher,” but “refused to provide his apartment number.”

Law enforcement officers are evacuating the building as they attempt to find the caller.

“The legitimacy of this call is still unverified,” police say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad has been called in for assistance.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area of Elm and Husband, as well as Elm and Duncan until police can resolve the incident.