Texas Tech Rallies to Beat Cowboys and Win Super Regional

Texas Tech’s baseball team scored four runs in the eighth inning, rallying from behind to beat Oklahoma State 8-6 and win Game 3 of the Lubbock Super Regional on Sunday, clinching a spot in the College World Series and ending the Cowboys’ season.

Kurt Wilson hit a three-run home run off Ben Leeper in the eighth inning to give Texas Tech the 8-6 lead, after Josh Jung had opened the inning with a solo home run.

OSU put the first two runners aboard in the top of the ninth, but Colin Simpson struck out to end the game and the OSU season.

Simpson had homered in the top of the eighth to give OSU a 5-4 lead.

The Cowboys added to it later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Bryce Carter that scored Andrew Navigato to make it 6-4.

On a windy day in Lubbock, it was another back-and-forth affair between the two teams for the third time in as many games in the series.

OSU got on the board first with a solo home run from Trevor Boone in the top of the second inning.

Tech responded in the third inning when Braxton Fulford doubled in Tanner O’Tremba to make it 1-1.

The Red Raiders then took the lead later in the inning when Dylan Neuse doubled in Fulford and Tech was up 2-1.

It became 3-1 when Jung hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.

OSU tied it with two runs in the fifth inning.

Christian Funk doubled in Hueston Morrill to make it 3-2, then a Simpson sacrifice fly brought in Funk to tie the game 3-3.

The two teams then exchanged solo home runs.

Fulford hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to give Tech a 4-3 lead.

In the seventh, OSU tied it on a solo home run by Cade Cabbiness to make it 4-4, setting up another game with late inning heroics on both sides.

Oklahoma State’s season ends at 40-21, while Tech advances to their fourth College World Series in the last six years.

Tech has won nine of their last ten meetings against OSU.