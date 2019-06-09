× Thousands without power following strong storms

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands are without power in the metro Sunday morning.

Officials with OG&E say originally, more than 12,000 customers were without power. According to OG&E’s System Watch, that number has dropped to a little more than 7,000 customers.

Strong winds from severe storms knocked down power lines and trees, causing power outages.

OG&E crews they are working to restore power “as quickly and safely as possible.”

To report a power outage with OG&E, call 800-522-6870 or click here.

