Oklahoma Watches and Warnings

Thousands without power following strong storms

Posted 10:18 am, June 9, 2019, by

Derrick Shannon - near 164th and Rockwell

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands are without power in the metro Sunday morning.

Officials with OG&E say originally, more than 12,000 customers were without power. According to OG&E’s System Watch, that number has dropped to a little more than 7,000 customers.

Strong winds from severe storms knocked down power lines and trees, causing power outages.

OG&E crews they are working to restore power “as quickly and safely as possible.”

To report a power outage with OG&E, call 800-522-6870 or click here.

Here are links to outage maps for power companies across the state:

Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority

OG&E 

Oklahoma Electric Cooperative 

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives

Public Service Oklahoma 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.