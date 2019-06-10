Arizona man killed in crash on I-40 near Hinton

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – An Arizona man was killed in a vehicle crash along I-40 near Hinton over the weekend, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Sunday around 10:30 a.m. on I-40, approximately 6.3 miles west of Hinton.

According to a trooper’s report, Junior R. Harper, 78, of Springerville, Arizona, was traveling eastbound on I-40 “above the posted speed limit.”

The vehicle departed the roadway to the left and continued into the median before attempting to re-enter the roadway.

Officials say the vehicle lost control and began a broad slide, departing the roadway to the right.

The vehicle overturned before coming to a rest on the driver’s side.

The report states Harper was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash was due to unsafe speed and failure to maintain lane, troopers say.